Man jailed for arson role in Bristol riots

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for six months for helping set fire to a mobile police station after a protest turned into a riot.

Alexander Papadopoulos, of Whitehall in Bristol, admitted charges of arson and theft after a Kill the Bill protest turned violent on Sunday 21 March 2021.

He helped start the blaze at the mobile police station fire and pushed a chair into it to accelerate the flames.

Papadopolous also stole a police helmet and was seen on camera wearing it.