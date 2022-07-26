Before his murder in August 2022 Takayo Nembhard had been making his name on the rap scene.

The Bristol musician, 21, who was more commonly known as TKorStretch, was fatally stabbed while attending the Notting Hill Carnival.

Since his death his father Vincent Nembhard has been planning to release his son's music.

Vincent appeared in a special episode of the CONNECT cypher series, curated by local radio hosts Daboothe & Maxx.

Police have arrested five people in connection with Takayo's death, all currently remain on bail.

