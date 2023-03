A football club is giving young people with cerebral palsy an inclusive and safe space to play in.

Bob Young and his wife Sue Young founded Bristol City Cerebral Palsy F.C. after feeling there was not a suitable provision locally for their son Casey who has the condition.

They hope to raise £10,000 to take the whole team to Copenhagen for the Cerebral Palsy International Football Festival.

Video Journalist: Elliot Darby