The family of a 10-year-old boy who is blind is fundraising to help save his hearing.

Cameron, from Bristol, has a rare genetic condition called Norrie Disease that can cause blindness and progressive hearing loss.

He was diagnosed as being completely blind at eight weeks old and is deaf in one ear.

Now his hearing is deteriorating in the other ear and his mother Carla said she was worried he would slip into a frightening, silent, dark world.