Gandalf meets Gandalf: Ian McKellen surprises fan

This is one birthday Ben Coyles won't be quick to forget.

The 22-year-old musician was on a fancy dress birthday night out in Bristol, when he bumped into Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen on Corn Street in Bristol.

Sir Ian had been performing alongside comedian John Bishop in pantomime Mother Goose. After 145 shows, the show wrapped up its UK-wide tour at the Bristol Hippodrome.

