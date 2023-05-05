King Charles chose to make his home in the West Country when he moved into Highgrove in Gloucestershire in the 1980s.

In the run up to the coronation, BBC West spoke to people in the region who have met the new monarch.

Reverend Mark Nam, a priest in the Dioceses was invited to Buckingham Palace in February this year for his work helping people fleeing oppression in Hong Kong.

Rev Nam joked to his majesty that new arrivals were "curious to see a Chinese face in a clerical collar".

"His majesty reached out and touched my hand and said, looking in my eyes, 'we are lucky to have you'," Rev Nam said, "It felt just wonderful have that affirmation".

The reverend took a piece of toilet roll from one of the bathrooms in the palace as a souvenir, and it is now pinned to his daughter's bed.