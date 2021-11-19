A boy who has struggled at school due to ADHD has taught himself piano, much to the surprise of his parents.

Jake, 11, from Bristol, cannot read music but likes to sit at the piano and "randomly play" beautiful pieces of music.

The first his parents learned of his new talent was when they heard him playing while on a visit to his school.

Jake is now composing music for other instruments and even had a session in a recording studio recently.

Video journalist: Alex Howick.