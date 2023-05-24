A Bristol trucker has spent more than ten years building a Japanese-inspired garden which he plans on opening to the public this summer.

Martin Fitton, from Brislington, is opening the amazing space through the National Garden Scheme which gives to multiple charities like Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.

The father-of-two said he has been "very overwhelmed" with the attention his garden is attracting.

Video journalist: Alex Howick