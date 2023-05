A 17-year-old got the chance to live out a dream when she was invited up on stage to sing with Lewis Capaldi in Bristol.

Yasmine Kabbara-Dolby, from Chipping Sodbury, was at the singer's concert at the Marble Factory on Wednesday.

The pair, who also met four years ago, sang Someone You Loved on stage - a song close to Yasmine's heart after her mum's partner had a double lung transplant.