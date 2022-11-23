Musician and DJ Fatboy Slim says he has unfinished business in Bristol as he is set to headline the city's biggest music festival.

The musician's last gig in the city was shut down due to large crowds gathering in the car park of Lakota nightclub.

He said those attending Love Saves the Day, which takes in Ashton Court this weekend, should expect "the same nonsense" as usual and "lasers".

Video journalists: Alexander Howick and Chris Arnold