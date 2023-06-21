Concerns have been raised after footage emerged of a 14-year-old black boy being handcuffed and arrested.

It is believed two boys had a fight in Felix Street in Bristol on 11 May and an older white man got involved, leading to a scuffle between them all.

Race campaigner Desmond Brown said the incident was an example of police being "institutionally racist".

Avon and Somerset Police apologised for the distress caused and said the incident was being investigated.