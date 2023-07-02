A women who has cancer has fulfilled her dream of driving a bus.

Helen Weaver, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago, said she had always wanted the chance to drive one and after chatting to a local bus driver, her wish was granted.

Stagecoach offered her a free training session at its depot in Cheltenham.

Helen said: "I'm so grateful for this experience. As a family, we are trying to stay positive and pack in as many fun things as possible."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers