Thousands of people turned out to see the first full St Pauls Carnival in Bristol in four years on Saturday.

The event, celebrating Afro Caribbean music, dance, food and community, had faced disruption due to lockdown and the impact of Covid.

This year's carnival celebrated the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush to the UK and honoured the late Bristol Bus Boycott activist Dr Roy Hackett MBE.

Video journalist: Alex Howick