One of Bristol's biggest venues has invited people to take a look inside, five months before it is due to reopen.

The Bristol Beacon has had a high-profile name change and its ongoing refurbishment has run hugely over-budget, but the team behind the venue - formerly known as the Colston Hall - are confident people will be impressed when they see it.

Build manager Pete Wood said his team have faced many challenges.

"There were times when we really thought the building was going to fall down," he said.

"We had to evacuate spaces and do some huge engineering to put things right," added Mr Wood.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick