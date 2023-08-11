Colourful balloons lit up the night sky at the magical night glow of the International Balloon Fiesta.

The display was part of Europe's biggest balloon festival which is taking place in Bristol until Sunday.

The night glow wowed crowds on Thursday evening despite the fiesta's first flight being called off due to wind conditions.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick

