A bus driver who reported seeing a crocodile in the River Avon back in 2014, says he "knows exactly what he saw".

Jolyon Rea's sighting has become urban legend in Bristol, and student Lucy Rowe has now made a film about the sighting and the city's reaction.

"I love to believe in it. Every time I'm by the river or the harbour, I can't help but look in, hoping I'm going to see it there," Lucy Rowe said.

Video: Alexander Howick and Cheryl Dennis