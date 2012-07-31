Memorial to the two killed in Somersham Road crash
Safety upgrade urged after two people die in four-car crash

There have been calls for safety improvements on a road in Cambridgeshire after two people were killed in a crash.

Atilla Kubanda, 28, and Katalin Bedo, 31, died after four cars collided on Somersham Road. Nine other people were injured.

