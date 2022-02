An armed robber smashed and stabbed his way out of a jewellery shop after the manager trapped him inside.

Jack Goldstraw, who works in Goldstraw Goldsmiths, in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, held the door closed from the street with the raider inside but had to let go to avoid being hurt in the attack on Tuesday.

The thief escaped with a £15,000 Cartier watch.