Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge Satchel Company founder wins top award
The founder of a multi-million pound global business has won a top international business award.
Julie Deane decided to start her own business from her kitchen table to pay for her daughter's private school fees.
Mrs Deane started the Cambridge Satchel Company in 2008 with just £600 and six satchels.
Her company now makes 900 a day and she has been named RSM Entrepreneur of the Year - the third major award for the company in two months - at the European Business Awards.
-
10 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-22845661/cambridge-satchel-company-founder-wins-top-awardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window