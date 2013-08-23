Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy's year-long sleep-out to raise funds for gym club
A 13-year-old boy has clocked-up almost a year sleeping in a tent in his back garden to raise money for his gymnastics club.
Despite wind, rain and snow Harry O'Driscoll stuck with his challenge to raise £5,000 and will be partying with fellow members from his Huntingdon club to mark his last night of living outdoors.
23 Aug 2013
