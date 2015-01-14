Media player
Cambridge: 'Zombies' from video game brought to life
A film bringing a zombie video game to life on the rooftops of Cambridge has become an internet hit.
Ampisound were commissioned to make the promotional film for Dying Light by the game's makers Techland.
It has had 2.5m hits on YouTube.
14 Jan 2015
