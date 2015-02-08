Media player
Peterborough's Muslim imams lead extremism study at mosque
Community leaders in Peterborough have met in the city's biggest mosque to discuss fighting Islamic extremism in the wake of the recent attacks in Paris and Syria.
The seminar was organised by the imams and leaders of the city's 15,000 Muslims with the message that radicalism will not be tolerated.
They were joined by police, politicians and members of other faiths.
The meeting had been planned for several months and was timely because of world events involving Muslims, the organisers said.
08 Feb 2015
