Rocket-powered punt
Video

Rocket-powered Cambridge punt fuelled by Chelsea buns

A rocket-powered punt fuelled by Chelsea buns has made its maiden voyage in Cambridge.

The contraption - which uses nitrous oxide to "burn" the buns - was built to mark the start of the new Cosmic exhibition at the Cambridge Science Centre.

Revellers lined the River Cam near Darwin College and cheered as Jon London guided the boat through the water.

  • 21 Jul 2015