A self-proclaimed hoarder recently rediscovered many leaflets from the 1975 European referendum after filing them away more than 40 years ago.

Brian Starkey found the material at his home in Brampton, Cambridgeshire, with leaflets from the "Yes" and "No" campaigns at the time.

Mr Starkey said he kept them simply because he thought they were "quite interesting", with one leaflet stating "you may never have the chance to make this decision again".

Just over 67% of voters British voters backed the UK's continued membership of the European Economic Community in the country's first nationwide referendum.

This year's EU referendum takes place on 23 June.