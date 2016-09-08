Man jailed for attacking parking warden
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Peterborough man jailed for attacking parking warden

A man has been jailed for 18 months for attacking a parking warden, who fell and broke his leg.

The warden was left with semi-permanent nerve damage after the assault in Peterborough last September.

Shamal Asaad, 30, attacked the man after he gave him a penalty charge notice.

The attack was filmed by the officer's body camera.

  • 08 Sep 2016