'Obscene' fly-tip leaves road blocked

A road was left blocked with fly-tipped rubbish including a toilet, bathtub and pool table.
Police say the person responsible for the fly-tip along London Lane in Houghton Conquest, Bedfordshire, may have struck locally before.
Cyclist Martin Galpin, who came across the debris, described it as "obscene".
Central Bedfordshire Council is investigating.
24 Jan 2017
