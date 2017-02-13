Could we soon be 3D-printing our food?

Video

Producing food by printing it, rather than growing it, could be one way to solve the global food problem, some experts believe.

The Cambridge-based company Dovetail is developing 3D food printing that produces "creative" food from a variety of pre-packaged liquids or raw ingredients.

The printer - costing about the same as a "high-end food mixer", according to the company - can print food, on demand, at the touch of a smartphone.