Could we soon be 3D-printing our food?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
3D food-printing developed in Cambridge
Producing food by printing it, rather than growing it, could be one way to solve the global food problem, some experts believe.
The Cambridge-based company Dovetail is developing 3D food printing that produces "creative" food from a variety of pre-packaged liquids or raw ingredients.
The printer - costing about the same as a "high-end food mixer", according to the company - can print food, on demand, at the touch of a smartphone.
-
13 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-38938312/3d-food-printing-developed-in-cambridgeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window