A driver had a miraculous escape when a tree blew over during Storm Doris and landed on his car.

David Keene, 41, was driving through Witcham, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, when he spotted a tree about to collapse on to the road.

He put on the brakes and leaned back between the seats as the roof came crashing down.

"I was driving to work and heard the crack and saw the tree coming towards me," Mr Keene said.

"I managed to squeeze myself in between the passenger and driver seats and just watched the top of the car come in above me.

"I was very glad it stopped. A couple more inches and I would've been a lot thinner than I am now.

"It was an incredibly lucky escape."

Mr Keene was unhurt.

Footage courtesy of Glen Mollett.