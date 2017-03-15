Jail for driver who left friend paralysed

Video

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for 18 months following a car crash that left his passenger paralysed from the chest down.

Tom Johnson, of Lophams Close in Haverhill, reached 61mph on a bumpy lane near Upware, Cambridgeshire.

After hitting a bump in the road he lost control of his Toyota Yaris and collided with a tree, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

His 27-year-old passenger was left paralysed from the chest down.

PC Leigh Fenton of Cambridgeshire Police said: "Johnson chose to take that road for the excitement and thrill and in an attempt to show off to his friends.

"His passenger now lives with first-hand proof of how a vehicle can turn into a lethal weapon when in the wrong hands."

Johnson, who pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving, was also disqualified from driving for three years and will undergo an extended re-test.