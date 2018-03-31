Stephen Hawking's funeral begins
Stephen Hawking's funeral takes place in Cambridge

The funeral of visionary scientist Stephen Hawking has taken place in Cambridge - the city where he lived and worked.

Prof Hawking, who had motor neurone disease, died on 14 March, aged 76.

Up to 500 invited guests are attending the private service at Great St Mary's Church, including Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, who played Prof Hawking in the biographical drama The Theory of Everything.

