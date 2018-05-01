'Rose bush wound' causes fingertips loss
'Rose bush wound' causes man to lose fingertips

A man says he "can't do anything" with his hands after a scratch from a rose bush led to him contracting a "flesh-eating disease" and losing some of his fingertips.

Philip Pike, 59, from Cambridgeshire, says he caught necrotising fasciitis after falling into a rose in his garden while having a water fight with his children.

  • 01 May 2018
