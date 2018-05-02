The library with every published UK book

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge University Library tower opens to the public
Cambridge University Library's tower is to open to the public for the first time since the site opened in 1934.
The library holds copies of every book published in the UK and Ireland since 1710, including rare first editions of classic novels, with many stored in its large tower.
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43981727/cambridge-university-library-tower-opens-to-the-publicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window