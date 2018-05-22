Display team plunges 4,000ft from plane
Video

Parachute Regiment 'Red Devils' jump from 4,000ft above Duxford

Members of the Army's Parachute Regiment display team dropped into a Cambridgeshire airfield after leaping from 4,000ft (1,219m) in the air.

Known as the 'Red Devils', they completed the jump over Duxford to mark the launch of a new motorcycle inspired by a World War Two model.

