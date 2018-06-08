Underwater photographer awarded MBE

Media player
Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018: Underwater photographer gets MBE
A photographer who captures the diversity of life in our oceans has been awarded an MBE.
Alex Mustard, from Peterborough, earned the award for services to underwater photography.
He picked up the accolade in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for 2018.
