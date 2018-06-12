England dream 'hasn't sunk in'
Nick Pope's parents: England dream 'hasn't sunk in'

The parents of England goalkeeper Nick Pope say their son’s England call up “hasn't sunk in”.

The Burnley keeper, who grew up in Cambridgeshire and started as a youth player at Ipswich before moving to nearby Bury Town, is in the England squad for the World Cup.

