Zoology museum reopens after £4m facelift

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cambridge Museum of Zoology reopens after £4m facelift
The Cambridge Zoology Museum has reopened after a £4m refurbishment.
It opened in 1814, but has been closed since 2013 for a revamp. The museum has two million specimens, housed in the Sir David Attenborough building.
The presenter said the museum was "of the highest importance".
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-44566600/cambridge-museum-of-zoology-reopens-after-4m-faceliftRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window