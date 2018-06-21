Zoology museum reopens after £4m facelift
Cambridge Museum of Zoology reopens after £4m facelift

The Cambridge Zoology Museum has reopened after a £4m refurbishment.

It opened in 1814, but has been closed since 2013 for a revamp. The museum has two million specimens, housed in the Sir David Attenborough building.

The presenter said the museum was "of the highest importance".

