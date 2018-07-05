Hospital records show first NHS treatments
NHS at 70: First Addenbrooke's Hospital NHS treatments revealed

New nurses and doctors had to tackle tonsils and unpleasant abscesses on the first day a city hospital came under NHS control.

Archivist Hilary Ritchie took a tour of the records at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to see what life was like at the site 70 years ago.

