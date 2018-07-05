Milk float solution for forlorn flowers

Media player
Milk float saves Chatteris in Bloom's forlorn flowers
A town proud of its fabulous florals struck a problem when all its flowers started dying in the heatwave, days before judges were due to arrive.
However, it already has a back-up plan for such situations - using a converted milk float, sourced from eBay.
05 Jul 2018
