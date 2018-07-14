T. rex revealed in maize maze

Media player
T. rex revealed in Cambridgeshire maize maze
A 150m-tall (492ft) T. rex has appeared in a 12-acre field of maize in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire.
The dinosaur is the latest picture mowed in the maze at Skylark Garden Centre, which has previously featured a monkey, a Union Jack and a Minion.
14 Jul 2018
