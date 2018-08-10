Peake's spacecraft on show at cathedral
Tim Peake's spacecraft on show at Peterborough Cathedral

The spacecraft that carried British astronaut Tim Peake to and from the International Space Station has gone on show at Peterborough Cathedral.

The pod - called Soyuz TMA-19M - is on a UK tour, and will remain in the city until November.

"Every time I see the capsule it brings back fantastic memories," said Mr Peake.

