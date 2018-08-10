Peake's spacecraft on show at cathedral

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tim Peake's spacecraft on show at Peterborough Cathedral
The spacecraft that carried British astronaut Tim Peake to and from the International Space Station has gone on show at Peterborough Cathedral.
The pod - called Soyuz TMA-19M - is on a UK tour, and will remain in the city until November.
"Every time I see the capsule it brings back fantastic memories," said Mr Peake.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-45149932/tim-peake-s-spacecraft-on-show-at-peterborough-cathedralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window