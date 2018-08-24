Dehydrated hedgehog influx in summer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hedgehogs treated for dehydration at Shepreth Wildlife Park

The hot summer has caused an influx of dehydrated hedgehogs to be brought to a specialist hospital.

Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire has taken in bigger numbers as they struggle to find food in the hard ground.

  • 24 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Abandoned baby hedgehog numbers 'rise'