Girl's retirement surprise for grandad

Girl, 7, travels from US to UK to surprise grandad
A seven-year-old girl has travelled from the US to the UK to surprise her grandad at his retirement party.
Olivia Whaites and her dad Chris made the secret journey from New York to Wimpole Hall near Cambridge, leaving former head gardener Peter stunned.
02 Sep 2018
