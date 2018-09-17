Homeless dad sent to hotels miles away

Media player
Homeless dad sent to hotels miles from Peterborough home
A father of two young girls, aged two and three, has described living in hotels all over the country for 10 weeks after a relationship broke down.
Daniel Coutts is from Peterborough but was told there was no accommodation available locally so was moved between Travelodge hotel rooms in Bedford, Luton, Hemel Hempstead and Nottingham.
He has since found a place in a hostel near home.
Peterborough City Council said it was "working hard to increase the supply of both temporary and permanent housing".
17 Sep 2018
