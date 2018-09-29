The bereaved mums united by grief

Media player
Strong Soham Mums united by grief of losing a child
A group of 13 bereaved mothers have joined together to support each other in their grief at losing a child.
The Strong Soham Mums are all from the town in Cambridgeshire and meet regularly to support each other.
The group was created to help support others who have also lost children and quickly grew in number.
Sarah Fairhurst, who lost her son Liam to cancer, said she wanted people to know "there is support" to help people in a similar situation.
29 Sep 2018
