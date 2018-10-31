New city bypass captured by drone

Media player
Ely southern bypass captured by drone
A drone has captured the new Ely southern bypass from the sky, ahead of its opening on Wednesday evening.
The one mile (1.7km) stretch of road aims to ease congestion in the Cambridgeshire city and divert lorries away from the low railway bridge.
The bridge was the most bashed in Britain in the last 12 months.
The bypass took 22 months to complete and cost almost £50m.
31 Oct 2018
