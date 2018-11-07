CCTV shows 'military-like' shop ram-raid

Video

Two men who stole cash machines from rural shops in a "military-like" crime spree have been jailed.

Charlie Oakley, 26, and Tony Smith, 19, used stolen high-performance vehicles with false number plates to ram store fronts across the east of England.

Both admitted conspiracy to commit burglary. Oakley, of Shefford, Bedfordshire, was jailed for six years, while Smith, of Willingham, Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to five years.

At Peterborough Crown Court, Judge David Farrell QC said the ram-raids required "significant planning" and were "carried out to almost military-like precision".