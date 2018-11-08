Rick Astley in surprise gig for students

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rick Astley performs surprise Cambridge college gig
Rick Astley has headlined a secret gig at a student bar, organised within a few hours.
The pop star, famous for his 1987 hit, Never Gonna Give You Up, asked to appear at King's College, Cambridge.
The hour-long, Tuesday night gig followed his official tour date at the Cambridge Corn Exchange.
Organisers had just 12 hour to arrange it, and students were not told who was going to be performing until 10 minutes beforehand.
Entertainment officers were contacted about Astley's request at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday by his manager's daughter, a former King's student.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-46132592/rick-astley-performs-surprise-cambridge-college-gigRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window