Video
Dashcam shows car swerve and flip on A11 near Cambridge
Dashcam footage has captured the moment a car swerved, flipped and skidded off a major A-road.
Police said it happened on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom, east of Cambridge, on Friday afternoon.
The pictures were released on Twitter by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing unit.
The post said: "A11 Six Mile Bottom earlier this afternoon, dashcam from witness to slight injury RTC. Very lucky."
09 Nov 2018
