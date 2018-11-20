Timelapse video shows bridge demolition

Media player
A14 bridge demolition at Swavesey captured through timelapse video
The moment a bridge over a major trunk road was demolished has been captured through timelapse footage.
The 40m bridge over the A14 at Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, was knocked down by six excavators in the space of a weekend.
It has been replaced with a new bridge a short distance away, as workers carry out a £1.5bn upgrade to the road.
The A14 is a major freight route, linking the ports of Felixstowe and Harwich on the east coast to the Midlands.
20 Nov 2018
