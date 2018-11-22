Vintage engine carries fireman's coffin

Video

A 1931 vintage fire engine carried a former fireman's coffin to his funeral.

Nigel Ogden, 67, was part of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for 35 years.

Starting in Cambridge, the vintage vehicle made its way to the village church in Waterbeach, where it was joined by a modern engine.

Dozens of friends and family gathered in the churchyard to pay their respects.

Donations in memory of Mr Ogden were being received on behalf of The Fire Fighters Charity and Arthur Rank Hospice.