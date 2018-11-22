Vintage engine carries fireman's coffin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vintage engine carries ex-fireman's coffin
A 1931 vintage fire engine carried a former fireman's coffin to his funeral.
Nigel Ogden, 67, was part of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for 35 years.
Starting in Cambridge, the vintage vehicle made its way to the village church in Waterbeach, where it was joined by a modern engine.
Dozens of friends and family gathered in the churchyard to pay their respects.
Donations in memory of Mr Ogden were being received on behalf of The Fire Fighters Charity and Arthur Rank Hospice.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-46301806/vintage-engine-carries-ex-fireman-s-coffinRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window